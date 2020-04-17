  • Mohegan School Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

SHELTON — All Shelton public school kindergarten registrations and orientations have been postponed.

With schools closed until at least May 20, interim school Superintendent Beth Smith said that parents will be updated about rescheduling when it is determined to be safe to hold such events.

Smith said many kindergarten registrations were done before the school closure.

“When we can get back in the buildings and it is safe to move forward, we will hold any outstanding registrations,” said Smith. “Principals will also hold their orientation sessions when it is safe to do so.”

