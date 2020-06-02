Shelton schools to end year with drive-by celebrations

SHELTON — The school buildings may be closed but that will not stop students and staff from having year-end celebrations.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith announced Tuesday that each school will have a student/parent drive-by. Because of social distancing and traffic flow, all schools will use Shelton High School for their scheduled end-of-the-year vehicle parade.

The event will be held on a designated day, rain or shine, beginning at 1 p.m.: Sunnyside, June 8; Long Hill, June 9; Elizabeth Shelton School, June 10; Mohegan School, June 11; Booth Hill School, June 12; Perry Hill School, June 15; and Shelton Intermediate School, June 16.

A drive-by for Shelton High School’s Class of 2020 only will be held June 17. Drive-bys for high school students in grades 9 to 11 will be June 18.

“School administrators and Shelton public schools security will be on hand to facilitate the activity and to ensure that expectations are being adhered to,” said Smith. “As the health and safety of our staff, students, parents and the community is paramount, anyone not following expectations will be asked to leave school grounds.”

Photo: Contributed Photo / Shelton High School will play host to drive-by celebrations for...

Smith said students and parents must adhere to the following expectations:

Any parent/student who is feeling ill, has someone ill in their house or who may have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should not participate.

Every parent/child must wear a face mask/covering when on school grounds.

Students/parents will be allowed to enter Shelton High School via the North Constitution Boulevard entrance at 1 p.m. Traffic will flow through the parking lot and exit on Meadow Street.

The drive through will start at approximately 1 p.m. Students/parents will remain in their vehicles and keep the flow of traffic moving. Stopping, individual teacher visits and the exchange of any goods will not be allowed.

Drive throughs will end when the last car in the flow of traffic has gone through the parking lot.

Students/parents are encouraged to wear school colors/attire. You may decorate your car and have signs/noise makers, etc. This is a school spirit event. Additional information will be communicated by building principals.

Shelton High School will not be open for entrance during the drive-bys. This is a voluntary activity for employees.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com