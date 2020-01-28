Shelton schools to open before Labor Day next year

SHELTON — Shelton public schools will be opening before Labor Day next school year.

The Board of Education, at its meeting Jan. 22, approved the 2020-21 school calendar. Schools will open on Aug. 31 and be open that entire week, with each day will be an early dismissal. The schools will be closed on Yom Kippur, Sept. 28.

Assistant Superintendent Ken Saranich said opening schools before Labor Day, which is Sept. 7, has not happened in many years in Shelton.

The schools will continue to have Columbus Day, Oct. 12; Election Day, Nov. 3; Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 18; Presidents’ Day, Feb. 15; and Memorial Day, May 31, off. Spring recess will be April 12 to 16. The projected last day of school will be June 10. The projected final four days of school - June 7 to 10 - are all early dismissal days.

There are also 11 professional development days, eight of which require early dismissal of students.

The 2020-21 calendar is available on the school district’s website.

