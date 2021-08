SHELTON - Local Scout Troop 28 celebrated its 50th birthday Saturday.

More than 100 current and past members attended the birthday bash at Jones Family Farms winery, where some 25 Eagle scouts reaffirmed their Eagle Oath.

The Troops 5th and 87th, and newest, Eagle scout served as color guard. Mayor Mark Lauretti as well as other members of the community attended, and there were several displays of photographs of previous troop events as well as patches and original Troop equipment.

