Shelton scouts holding can drive Saturday

Boy Scout Troop 25 is holding a can and bottle drive Saturday, Sept. 5. Boy Scout Troop 25 is holding a can and bottle drive Saturday, Sept. 5. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton scouts holding can drive Saturday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Boy Scouts from Troop 25 in Shelton will be collecting redeemable cans and bottles Saturday, Sept. 5, to earn money for their scouting adventures.

Scouts will be collecting at the corner of Long Hill Avenue and Rocky Rest Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com