Shelton seeks owner of accidentally dumped fishing gear

City officials are looking for the owner of a bag of fishing gear inadvertantly offloaded during the hazardous waste pickup Oct. 10.

SHELTON — The search is on for a person who left off more than he wanted at the city’s hazardous waste day on Oct. 10.

John Anglace, Board of Aldermen president, was dumping his hazardous waste at the same time as a person who inadvertently left a three-gallon white pail containing his fishing gear in the back of his black pick-up truck next to the materials to be dropped off.

Because of the pandemic, residents do not get out of their vehicle at the hazardous waste event. Anglace said when city workers removed the material from the man’s vehicle, they also took the fishing gear.

After driving off, the man noticed the fishing gear was gone and went back to see if it could be found, Anglace said.

City workers finally found the dumped gear after a long search, but by that time, the man was gone, forgetting to leave his contact information.

Now another search is on, this time for the owner.

“We just want to get it back to him,” Anglace said.

The person missing the gear can contact Marilyn Gannon, 203-924-1555, at City Hall.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com