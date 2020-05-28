Shelton sees another coronavirus-related death, but city death total drops

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton sees another coronavirus-related death, but city death total drops 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — One more city person — a nursing home resident — has died from coronavirus-related complications, yet the overall death toll dropped as two probable deaths were found not to be COVID-19 related.

In Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Wednesday, positive COVID-19-related cases in Shelton only rose by one to 524. The city’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths stand at 108, but the probable deaths dropped by two to 22, bringing the city’s total to 130, down one from Tuesday.

According to NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek, the state Department of Public Health includes COVID-19 deaths that are not laboratory-confirmed in daily reporting.

She added that NVHD reports on COVID-19 associated deaths including both persons who were laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 around the time of death and persons who were not tested for the virus whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or as a significant condition contributing to death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the individuals who have passed away due to complications related to COVID-19,” said Stelmaszek.

NVHD officials continue to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and continue to practice physical social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between you and others if you must go out for essential errands.

To minimize the amount of people who can potentially be exposed, designate one person per household as the person who will do the grocery shopping or other essential errands. If you must go out in public, please wear a cloth face covering.

Per Lamont’s executive order, any person in a public place who is unable to or does not maintain a safe social distance should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering.

In addition, individuals must use a mask or cloth face covering when using the services of any taxi, hired car, livery, ride-sharing or similar service or means of mass public transit, or while within any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

Overall, as of Wednesday, there are 1,545 laboratory-confirmed positive cases in the Valley, with by far the most in Shelton. There were 361 in Naugatuck, 254 in Ansonia, 214 in Seymour, 150 in Derby and 42 in Beacon Falls.

Data show that 445, or 28 percent, of the 1,545 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting.

According to NVHD’s Wednesday data, 165, or 37 percent, of the 445 individuals have died due to COVID-19 complications are residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities. In Shelton, 229 of the 524 laboratory-confirmed cases are residents of such facilities.

Statewide, positive cases stand at 41,303 — 15,355 of which sit in Fairfield County — with 3,769 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Hospitalizations dropped 12 to 694.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, said Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 312 people are 80 and older; 152 are between 70 and 79; 224 are between 60 and 69; 241 are between 50 and 59; 221 are between 40 and 49; 205 are between 30 and 39; 156 are between 20 and 29; 27 between 10 and 19 years of age; and seven between ages 0 and 9.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com