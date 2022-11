SHELTON — Bridgeport Avenue will soon be home to a self-storage company.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, approved plans from Kirchhoff Acquisitions of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to expand into the 32,000-square-foot building presently on the property listed as 915-917 Bridgeport Ave.

The plans call for the addition of three floors onto a portion of the existing building, plus a four-story, 6,000-square-foot addition. Kirchhoff Acquisitions, which has an agreement to purchase the land, received approval for a Planned Development District for the site.

The building will be 115,000 square feet, with 102,000 square feet dedicated to Extra Storage Space, a climate controlled, secure self-storage facility with 770 units.

According to the plans, the present businesses on site — Pieces of the Puzzle Early Learning Center and Community Residences, Inc. — will remain in 12,700 square feet of the existing building, which is located to the rear. The additional three stories will be constructed on top of the vacant portion of the structure.

During the public hearing process, the present business owners on site submitted statements in support of the development.

A Beaver Lake Association representative at the hearings voiced concern that the stormwater discharge from the site be handled properly to not negatively impact their lake.

“The representative’s concern,” according to the resolution of approval, “was that ‘the water that enters that stream be better tomorrow than it is today.’ All indications from the proposed site improvements are that the quality of the stormwater discharge from the subject site will be significantly better than current conditions.”

The commission also stated that, even without a formal traffic study, it agrees with the developer’s stance that “traffic generation will be less than what might be possible under current development.”

The proposal, according to the developers, will “permit the parcel to be developed and utilized as a harmonious design unit of stable character, consistent with the character of that area” which sits along the Route 8 corridor.

In the immediate area is a 99-unit apartment complex, an extended stay hotel, office and retail establishments.