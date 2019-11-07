Veterans Day lunch highlights busy senior center week

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Ace in the Hole

9 a.m. — Strength Training

10 a.m. — Square Dancing

10 a.m. — Organ w/Friends

10:30 a.m. — Strength Training

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Grief Support

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Movies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, Nov. 8

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

9:30 a.m. — Executive Meeting

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge

10:15 a.m. — Membership Meeting

10:30 p.m. — Valley Parish Nurses

Noon — Veterans Day luncheon

No lunch, low impact, Bingo or Cardio Lite.

Monday, Nov. 11

Center closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

9 a.m. — Strength Train

9:30 a.m. — Bridge

10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

10:30 a.m. — Webster Bank Seminar

Noon — Crochet & Knitting

Noon — Ladies Pool

12:30 p.m. — Music & Dancing

12:30 p.m. — Pinochle

12:30 p.m. — Mah Jongg

1 p.m. — Pool Lessons

1 p.m. — Meet & Greet Singles Social

3:30 p.m. — Committee meeting

Wednesday, Nov. 13

9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Dr. Sivadasan Seminar

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. — Bruidge Lessons

Noon — Chorus

12:30 p.m. — Low-Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Bingo

1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance

Thursday, Nov. 14

Westchester

9 a.m. — Strength Training

10 a.m. — Square Dancing

10:30 a.m. — Strength Training

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Grief Support

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, Nov. 15

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9 a.m.-noon — Hair by Donna

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Zentangle

1 p.m. — Book Club

1 p.m. — Bingo

3 p.m. — Cardio Lite