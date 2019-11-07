Veterans Day lunch highlights busy senior center week
The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Ace in the Hole
9 a.m. — Strength Training
10 a.m. — Square Dancing
10 a.m. — Organ w/Friends
10:30 a.m. — Strength Training
12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing
1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill
1 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Grief Support
1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies
2 p.m. — Movies
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling
2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
Friday, Nov. 8
8 a.m. — Walking Club
9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
9:30 a.m. — Executive Meeting
10 a.m. — Dominoes
10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge
10:15 a.m. — Membership Meeting
10:30 p.m. — Valley Parish Nurses
Noon — Veterans Day luncheon
No lunch, low impact, Bingo or Cardio Lite.
Monday, Nov. 11
Center closed in observance of Veterans Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
9 a.m. — Strength Train
9:30 a.m. — Bridge
10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
10:30 a.m. — Webster Bank Seminar
Noon — Crochet & Knitting
Noon — Ladies Pool
12:30 p.m. — Music & Dancing
12:30 p.m. — Pinochle
12:30 p.m. — Mah Jongg
1 p.m. — Pool Lessons
1 p.m. — Meet & Greet Singles Social
3:30 p.m. — Committee meeting
Wednesday, Nov. 13
9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Dr. Sivadasan Seminar
10 a.m. — Quilting
10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics
10:30 a.m. — Bruidge Lessons
Noon — Chorus
12:30 p.m. — Low-Impact Exercise
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Bingo
1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance
Thursday, Nov. 14
Westchester
9 a.m. — Strength Training
10 a.m. — Square Dancing
10:30 a.m. — Strength Training
12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing
1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill
1 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Grief Support
1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling
2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
Friday, Nov. 15
8 a.m. — Walking Club
9 a.m.-noon — Hair by Donna
9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Dominoes
10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise
1 p.m. — Zentangle
1 p.m. — Book Club
1 p.m. — Bingo
3 p.m. — Cardio Lite