Shelton senior health fair Oct. 28
State Sen. Kevin Kelly and state Reps. Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty are hosting the Senior Health & Wellness Fair on Monday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler Street.
State and local organizations will be on-site to provide health screenings and information about programs and services available to seniors. This event is free and open to the public.
