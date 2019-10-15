Shelton senior health fair Oct. 28

State Sen. Kevin Kelly and state Reps. Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty are hosting the Senior Health & Wellness Fair on Monday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler Street.

State and local organizations will be on-site to provide health screenings and information about programs and services available to seniors. This event is free and open to the public.