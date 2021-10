SHELTON - State Sen. Kevin Kelly and state Reps. Ben McGorty and Jason Perillo are hosting the annual Shelton Senior Health Fair on Oct. 25.

The fair will run from 9 to noon at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St.

The event connects seniors with resources and information on everything from mental health care, identity theft resources, veterans' services, probate estates, substance abuse services, and local transportation services. On-site flu vaccinations will be available, as well as vision screenings and blood pressure readings.

Participating organizations include BHCare, Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Naugatuck Valley Health District, Lions of Shelton and Derby, End Hunger Connecticut!, Griffin Hospital, Valley Transit District, and many more.

The Senior Health Fair is free and open to the public.