Shelton skater, IT manager hopes to revive downtown skate park
1 of5
A man practices tricks on his skateboard at the skate park underneath Route 8 in Shelton, Conn. in 2016.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of5
Jim Mazzadra poses in front of the vacant property under the Rt. 8 Commadore Hull Bridge, in Shelton, Conn. April 27, 2022. Mazzadra is leading efforts to rebuild the skate park that used to stand on the property.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5
Jim Mazzadra poses in front of the vacant property under the Rt. 8 Commadore Hull Bridge, in Shelton, Conn. April 27, 2022. Mazzadra is leading efforts to rebuild the skate park that used to stand on the property.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of5
SHELTON — Jim Mazzadra was not your traditional athlete — instead of taking to the diamond or football field, he took to skateboarding.
Mazzadra would spend every day honing his skating skills, and spending time decompressing from a long day of school with his friends, at the now-defunct skate park located under the Route 8 bridge on Riverdale Avenue.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.