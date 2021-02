SHELTON - The plows are prepared and the first responders ready as the latest winter storm is forecast to hit the area beginning in the early morning hours.

The National Weather Service has placed the area under a winter storm warning from 12:01 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m.Tuesday.

Between 14 to 20 inches of snow are possible, with wind gusts that could reach as high as 50 miles per hour, possibly leading to scattered power outages.

In response to the forecast, school Superintendent Ken Saranich announced Sunday at 5:30 p.m. that all public schools and the central office will be closed on Monday.

“A decision regarding Tuesday will be determined and communicated at a later time,” Saranich said.

Shelton Emergency Management Director Michael Maglione said the city has 22 plows ready to clear roadways. He added that outside contractors are ready to assist if needed.

Maglione said fire departments are staffing all stations to eliminate any response delays. Echo Hose Ambulance will have four ambulances available starting Monday at noon and will go to three units at night unless there is a reason to increase to four.

“EMS is working with the fire department to place ambulances at Huntington and Pine Rock fire stations,” Maglione said.

Maglione said that the Griffin Hospital vaccination center on Progress Drive will be open as normal for appointments. He said the center will probably close sometime in the afternoon and that notification will be made during the day.

