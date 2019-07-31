Shelton resident among BIC scholarship winners

BIC Corp. recently awarded scholarships to (rear, left to right)Anthony Abed; Jonathan Feher; Alyssa Carrano; Alex Jackel; John Lewis; (middle) Mary Fox, General Manager, BIC North America Consumer Products; Sophie Lucas; Anthony Marzitelli; Christa Marzitelli; Lauren Lewis; Minna Holleck; Frank Cioffi; Alison Bodyk; Gonzalve Bich, BIC Group CEO. Bottom Row (left to right): Olivia Ceballos, Olivia Keator, Katerina Spanolios, Elizabeth Hull, Carly Brown, and Brooke Tweedie. less BIC Corp. recently awarded scholarships to (rear, left to right)Anthony Abed; Jonathan Feher; Alyssa Carrano; Alex Jackel; John Lewis; (middle) Mary Fox, General Manager, BIC North America Consumer Products; ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton resident among BIC scholarship winners 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BIC celebrated its 49th annual scholarship awards on July 23 at its North American headquarters in Shelton by honoring the academic achievement of 34 children of BIC North America employees.

Christina Brown of Shelton was one of 27 state residents who received scholarships, which are awarded annually and are based on the students’ scholastic achievements, community service and an essay submission.

BIC and its employees are part of the global effort to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning, one of the 17 sustainable development goals defined by the United Nations in September 2015. Today, BIC supports education through the BIC Corporate Foundation, employee time and matched financial donations and giving back to communities through initiatives like this one, through which BIC has awarded more than $2 million in scholarship funds since its implementation.