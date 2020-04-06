Shelton student helping to connect seniors in telehealth age

Siddharth Jain, a Shelton High senior, is collecting old iPads, iPhones, Samsung Tablets or other camera-enabled electronics to donate to senior citizens and health care facilities.

SHELTON — A Shelton High senior is working to connect an older generation with necessary electronics for telehealth access.

Siddharth Jain is among 30 high school and college students from throughout the country working with Telehealth Access for Seniors, a pending nonprofit started by Yale University undergraduates Hannah Verma and Aakshi Agarwal and Orlando, Fla., high schooler Arjun Verma.

Telehealth Access for Seniors was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many medical practices now shifting to a telehealth appointment model where patients virtually attend appointments with their doctors from their own homes.

However, according to the organizers, many older patients lack access to the smart devices needed to access virtual appointments.

Telehealth Access for Seniors is an organization that aims to collect used devices that can connect seniors to necessary virtual medical appointments.

Jain is collecting old iPads, iPhones, Samsung Tablets or other camera-enabled electronics to donate to senior citizens and health care facilities.

“Many physician practices are switching to a telehealth model,” said Jain.

“For seniors whose health is most at risk, many of them do not have smartphones with cameras or access to the internet,” added Jain. “I am one of the Connecticut collectors and am working to spread this cause into more communities around the country.”

Jain said Telehealth Access for Seniors was the brainchild of the Vermas and Agarwal, who were thinking of ways to get involved and help during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They realized the big impact that collecting devices could have and got started,” said Jain. “From there, they quickly worked to build a team of students from around the country to collect devices and donate them to medical centers and the elderly."

The group is collecting old iPads, iPhones and tablets to give to senior patients so they can FaceTime or use telehealth apps to attend doctors' appointments.

Donations of iPads, iPhones, Samsung Tablets or other camera-enabled electronics and the chargers that fit them are being sought. People should reset their device to factory settings, so all of the information will be deleted.

Donors willing to buy used tech on eBbay or Amazon can email aakshi.agarwal@yale.edu or hannah.verma@yale.edu. The group can either use the donation to purchase a device for a senior in need or people can directly ship the donation to the collection address.

Those interested in donating a device can fill out a form at: tinyurl.com/TelehealthDonate or email siddharthjain0327@gmail.com. For more information, email telehealthforseniors@gmail.com

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com