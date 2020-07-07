Shelton student’s trash can design earns national patent award

SHELTON — One Perry Hill School student’s trashcan design is a true treasure.

Krishiv Patel, now a rising seventh grader, was among 435 students from across the country to win an award at the fifth annual Invention Convention U.S. Nationals.

Patel, 12, won a Wilmerhale Patent Application Award for his invention, Tubular Trash Tin.

"My invention is a trash lock that is designed to keep animals (from) getting into the trash can, but when the trash truck comes, it still opens without manually unlocking it," said Patel. “It is categorized as a gravity lock and uses a lever to function."

This past school year, Perry Hill Enrichment Specialist Angela Catone required all students to participate in the school’s invention convention. Patel was one of three students chosen from Perry Hill Upper Elementary School to move forward to the Connecticut Invention Convention Competition.

Photo: YouTube Shelton's Krishiv Patel shows off his invention in a screen grab...

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state competition was moved online. Patel had to submit a video and fill out questionnaires about his invention, and from there qualified for the national invention convention.

With the patent award in hand, Patel will now be working on a patent application with help of lawyers at WilmerHale law firm.

"Krishiv is an outstanding student and person,” said Perry Hill Principal Lorraine Williams. “He is a thinker, a problem solver and always goes above and beyond.”

Williams praised the Tubular Trash Can concept, as well as the presentation he used in securing the award.

"I was so excited when I heard the news of Krishiv’s award,” said Perry Hill Vice Principal Karen Crosby. “He took an everyday problem and designed a practical, working solution. I told him when I first saw his invention that I will be the first in line to purchase his product.”

Photo: Contributed Photo Krishiv Patel, now a rising seventh grader, was among 435 students...

Beside being an award-winning inventor, Patel is also a member of the nationally recognized First Lego League Predators robotics team, plays piano and plays baseball, with spots on the city Little League and Shelton Siege travel teams.

"Krishiv is a talented student,” said Catone. “Being selected as a ‘Recognized Inventor’ at the state level of competition and then winning a patent application award sponsored by WilmerHale Law Firm at the National Invention Convention is a prestigious honor that is well deserved. His prototype, The Tubular Trash Tin, will benefit communities worldwide.”

