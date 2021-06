5 1 of 5 Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









SHELTON — Long Hill School students have accepted the governor’s summer reading challenge and helped the city animal shelter in the process.

"We wanted our students to not only get excited about reading but also to learn about giving back to their community,” Long Hill School Principal Andrea D’Aiuto said. “Since May was National Pet Month, we collected donations all through the month” for the animal shelter.