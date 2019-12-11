Shelton students among Weller scholarship finalists

Shelton High School seniors Joe Davis and Kyle Young are among the finalists competing for the $15,000 scholarship in honor of the late Barton L. Weller, founder of Monroe-based Vitramon, Inc.

Established in 1977, the scholarship’s purpose is to encourage academic excellence in a substantial independent research or study project. The scholarship is open to full-time senior-year students at Joel Barlow, Masuk, Newtown, Shelton, and Trumbull high schools.

Joe Davis, son of Jeffrey and Diana Davis, has a project titled “Cloud Seeding in Coastal New England and Its Costs & Benefits.” This project will outline the practical application of a cloud seeding program in the coastal New England area, the research will explore cloud seeding’s roots in artificial atmospheric influence, include any positive, negative, and financial impacts of such a program, and make final recommendation on its practicality.

Kyle Young, son of Brian and Jean Young, has a project titled ‘Fast Traffic,” the objective of which will focus on engineering a system to record the vehicle flow in known traffic congested areas and reduce time spent in traffic by changing speed limits before, during and after to achieve a constant vehicle flow rate. The practicality of this solution will not only improve highway safety and travel time, but also reduce emissions and higher fuel efficiency and reducing traffic, a press release said.

Scholarship entrants were required to submit proposals for projects in any field of study in which they have an interest. A total of 19 proposals were received. Five finalists were selected on the basis of originality, the format of the proposal, project potential, and the care with which the proposal and its planned implementation has been thought through.

On Nov. 7, each finalist received $200 to help defray expenses during the five-month project period. Prior to the awards dinner on April 22 at Fairfield University, the scholarship recipient will be announced. At the dinner the $15,000 scholarship will be presented to the student whose project is judged to be the best. This scholarship will be paid directly to the college or university for deposit into the student’s account. The scholarship will be awarded without regard to the student’s existing financial status.