Shelton students become teachers in city youth program
1 of5
Shelton High School students Danny Connelly and Sara Taylor, part of the Shelton Youth Service Bureau's Youth2Youth Peer Advocate team, talk about mental health with a class at Shelton Intermediate School Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of5
Shelton High School students Danny Connelly and Sara Taylor, part of the Shelton Youth Service Bureau's Youth2Youth Peer Advocate team, talk about mental health with a class at Shelton Intermediate School Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5
Shelton High School students and Youth2Youth Peer Advocate team members, left to right, Casey Cannone, Sara Taylor, Ella Zoeller and Danny Connelly with Shelton Youth Services Bureau Director Silvia Rodriguez, center.
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of5
SHELTON — Class is in session for a group of local high schoolers — as teachers, not students.
Youth2Youth peer advocates — a program within the Shelton Youth Services Bureau — will be spending Thursdays through April taking over the health classes at Shelton Intermediate School, talking to seventh and eighth graders about drug and alcohol abuse, mental health, and personal safety.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.