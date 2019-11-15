Shelton students celebrate Hatsgiving with donation

The Shelton Intermediate School Student Council donated more than 100 soft hats for juvenile cancer patients as part of Hatsgiving.

The Shelton Intermediate School Student Council recently collected and donated more than 100 soft hats for juvenile cancer patients as part of Hatsgiving.

The concept was developed in 2012 by Jeremy Wernick, who had just turned 8 years old. That was the second year he shaved his head to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research. This got him thinking about children who lose their hair during the colder months due to chemotherapy treatments, so he created Hatsgiving.

The first official collection was held in 2013. Each year, Hatsgiving continues to grow thanks to all of the hats that are donated. All of the hats collected will be distributed to cancer patients at regional pediatric cancer treatment centers, including Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford and the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven.

Since 2013, Hatsgiving has distributed 11,592 hats to 22 pediatric cancer treatment centers in 19 different states.