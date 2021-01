The following Shelton students recently earned academic accolades.

Karina Friend and Sarah Ullyett, both of Shelton, each made the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y.

Two Shelton residents each recently completed intensive research projects at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. David Leandres, class of 2022, majoring in computer science, completed a project titled IT Security Improvements for Small & Medium Sized Businesses at Zurich Project Center. Daniel Stusalitus, class of 2022, majoring in computer science, completed a project titled Designing an Application for Glacier National Park's Backcountry Hiking Community at Glacier National Park.

Santino Defilippo of Shelton made the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at McDaniel College.

The following Shelton residents made the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Southern Connecticut State University: Reem Abdel-Hack, Alexia Andrews, Julia Antunes, Brian Arbachouskas, Alyssa Bartlett, Zane Bendici, Trevor Boczer, Alexandra Bucci, Michael Burden, Jamiy Burey, Ryan Celini, Carly Champagne, Megan Cote, Marisa DeCiucis, Jared Dobkowski, Megan Eldridge, Megan Ferreira, Natalie Ferris, Caitlin Foothorap, Emma Gallagher, Melissa Garcia-Kiehnle, Sarah Garvan, Elizabeth Getts, Julia Glenn, Victoria Gould, Audrey Gryak, Krista Haray, Marcella Hundt, Kelly Hurd, Ryan Kelems, Eunice Kim, Eric Lopes, Jessica Lopes, Ryan Lopez, Vanessa Lopez, Miles Meade, Elizabeth Mercado, Giavanna Nicefaro, Peter Olson, Dominic Papiro, Tia-Maria Pascarelli, Jessica Perley, Olivia Pineau, Lauren Podany, Ramesh Reid, James Reilly, Rachel Rowland, Christian Rubio, Briana Salemme, Christelle Samedi, Amanda Sherman, Gianna Sia, Daniel Skelly, Paulina Smaga, Michael Smith, Gezime Spahiu, Tomas Stisi, Kylie Swatt, Gwen Teixeira, Sonia Teixeira, Kathy Tran, Robert Valeri, Melanie Vieira, Abigail Wells, Cora Welsh, Samantha Widomski, Matthew Zelanin and Gianna Ziniak.

Lindsey Iadarola and Jane Kosturko, both of Shelton, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at Curry College.

Kevin Do and Ashley Mowka, both of Shelton, made the fall 2020 dean’s list at DeSales University.

Abby Turco of Shelton made the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Bucknell University.

Isabella O'Rourke of Shelton was named to the fall 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences dean's list. During this term, O’Rourke was majoring in undeclared/exploratory studies.

Casey Belade of Shelton was recently named to the Castleton University dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.

Bridgette Kline of Shelton was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Assumption University.

Joelle B. Cote of Shelton was named to the University of Scranton's dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. Cote is a junior occupational therapy major in the University's Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Catherine Dobensky of Shelton made the Gettysburg College dean's honor list for the spring 2020 semester.

James McLaughlin, Kimberly Rodrigues, Zuri Soto and Lauren Wokanovicz, all of Shelton, each made the dean's list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the fall 2020 semester.

Seven Shelton residents - Elizabeth Casinelli, Elizabeth Herlihy, Michael Casinelli, Natalia Wilson, Kevin Platt, John DeRosa and Emily Scinto - were each named to the dean's list for academic excellence for the 2020 fall semester at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.

Robert Morgan and Nicole Frese, both of Shelton, were each named to the dean’s list at College of Saint Rose for the fall 2020 semester.

Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester, in which more than 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs.

Seven Shelton residents - Kathryn Arena, Sarah Bishop, Haley Foothorap, Olivia Innaco, Serena Innaco, Samantha Norris and Olivia Puleo - were each named to the Eastern Connecticut State University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Casey Belade of Shelton graduated with a bachelor of science in physical education from Castleton University following the successful completion of the fall semester in December 2020. Graduates will be recognized during the 234th commencement.

Michael Denihan of Shelton was named to the Siena College President's List for the fall 2020 semester.

Alayna Tadduni of Shelton has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.