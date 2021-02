The following Shelton students recently earned academic accolades.

Andrew Magel and Brian Helfrich, both of Shelton, were named to College of the Holy Cross' dean's list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Magel. a member of the Class of 2021, is majoring in biology. Helfrich, a member of the Class of 2022, majoring in economics.

Nicholas C. Motasky of Shelton was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for the fall 2020 semester.

Wheaton College student Lydia Kellogg of Shelton was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.

Leya Vohra of Shelton has been named to the American International College (AIC) dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.

Emily McGovern of Shelton has been named to the dean's list at Hamilton College for the 2020 fall semester.

Aimee Champagne, Jason DeSio, Lindsay Shanahan, Jillian Dacruz, Brooke Roberts, Brianna Leone, Sarah Morandi and Joseph Davis, all of Shelton, were named to the University of Delaware dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.

Several Shelton residents were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester. Chandler Duhaime, Hannah Cehovsky, Sophie Molitoris and Charles Chagnon each earned high honors. Victoria Dobrzycki and Daniel Persico both earned highest honors.

Britney Guedes of Shelton was named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University for the fall 2020 semester.

Rafal Waszkiewicz of Shelton was recently named to the President's List at Kennesaw State University.

Haley Gould and Maggie Howard, both of Shelton, were named to the President's List at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2020 semester. Gould is majoring in early childhood education. Howard is a marketing major.

Zaria Siler of Shelton, a senior human services major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the the school’s dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.

Ava Genova and Sarah Discepola, both of Shelton, made the dean’s list at Bryant University for the fall 2020 semester.

Jordan Peck and Marissa Peck, both of Shelton, made the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Becker College. Jordan is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing. Marissa is pursuing a bachelor of science in veterinary science, pre-veterinary.

Matheu Sagehorn of Shelton has been named to Husson University's President's List for the fall 2020 semester. Sagehorn is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson's bachelor of science in physical education program.

Bridgette Kline of Shelton was named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Assumption University.

Joelle B. Cote of Shelton was named to the University of Scranton's dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. Cote is a junior occupational therapy major in the University's Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Catherine Dobensky of Shelton made the Gettysburg College dean's honor list for the spring 2020 semester.

James McLaughlin, Kimberly Rodrigues, Zuri Soto and Lauren Wokanovicz, all of Shelton, each made the dean's list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the fall 2020 semester.

Seven Shelton residents - Elizabeth Casinelli, Elizabeth Herlihy, Michael Casinelli, Natalia Wilson, Kevin Platt, John DeRosa and Emily Scinto - were each named to the dean's list for academic excellence for the 2020 fall semester at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.

Robert Morgan and Nicole Frese, both of Shelton, were each named to the dean’s list at College of Saint Rose for the fall 2020 semester.

Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester, in which more than 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs.

Seven Shelton residents - Kathryn Arena, Sarah Bishop, Haley Foothorap, Olivia Innaco, Serena Innaco, Samantha Norris and Olivia Puleo - were each named to the Eastern Connecticut State University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Casey Belade of Shelton graduated with a bachelor of science in physical education from Castleton University following the successful completion of the fall semester in December 2020. Graduates will be recognized during the 234th commencement.

Michael Denihan of Shelton was named to the Siena College President's List for the fall 2020 semester.

Alayna Tadduni of Shelton has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

Zoe Rogers of Shelton was named to the dean's list at Saint Michael's College for the fall 2020 semester. Rogers is a sophomore business administration/psychology major.