Shelton students head back to school Brian Gioiele Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 10:44 p.m.
Students are greeted by staff including principal Andrea D’Auito as they arrive for their first day of class at Long Hill Elementary School on Wednesday in Shelton.
Kindergartner Valentia Kinsey says goodbye to her mother as students arrive for their first day of class at Long Hill Elementary School Wednesday in Shelton.
Kindergartner Aubrey Dunn says goodbye to her mother as she arrives for her first day of class at Long Hill Elementary School Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in Shelton, Conn.
Sophia Bernardo and James Kozlowski walk with their son, James Kozlowski Jr., as students arrive for their first day of class at Long Hill Elementary School Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in Shelton, Conn.
Kindergartners hard at work on the first day back Wednesday at Booth Hill School in Shelton.
SHELTON - It was back to class for Shelton students Wednesday.
Staff and administrators met with the returning students for what is planned to be a year of full day, in-person learning for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Masks were on students and staff indoors, but administrators said that did not diminish the enthusiasm of day one.