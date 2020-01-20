Shelton students look to inspire needy at Spooner House

The Shelton Intermediate School Team Corp put together “grab-and-go” bags for those staying at Spooner House. The bags were decorated with inspirational quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as their own words to spread the message of kindness. less The Shelton Intermediate School Team Corp put together “grab-and-go” bags for those staying at Spooner House. The bags were decorated with inspirational quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as ... more Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton students look to inspire needy at Spooner House 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — People staying at Spooner House this past weekend got some extra food — and some inspiration — thanks to students at Shelton Intermediate School.

The SIS Team Corp — a group of some 16 students — spearheaded a call for nonperishable donations to be put in “grab-and-go” bags. Overall, the students filled more than 100 bags with a variety of foods from oatmeal to tuna, crackers to applesauce.

SIS Principal Dina Marks said the students decorated the bags with inspirational quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as their own words to spread the message of kindness and love to all. Marks delivered the bags to Spooner House, 30 Todd Road, Shelton.

“This is our chance to give back to our community,” said Alicia Curry, a Team Corp member who is also a volunteer at the school’s food bank. “We’re helping people who have need, so they can have something to eat.”

“We wanted to provide food to people who need it,” said fellow Team Corp member Elena Gasbarro.

Marks conceived the idea, but it was the students — aided by countless local families who donated food items — who took the reins.

“The students volunteered their time collecting the food, then bagged the eight items, each with a bottle of water, a spoon and a napkin ... so that wherever they go — to a job, to just hang out — they will have something to eat,” said Marks.

Spooner House is operated by Area Congregations Together Inc., with, according to its website, “the mission of providing food, shelter and support services to people in need. All of our energies are devoted to helping our clients establish a self-sufficient living situation. We recognize the dignity of our clients, we give them our respect and we deliver our services without proselytizing.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com