Shelton studio kicking up heels for 75 years Brian Gioiele May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 3:23 p.m.
Kicks Dance Center owner Nancy Altieri, left, with daughters Julie Arcos and Christina Michaud. The studio, located off Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, recently celebrated its 75th year in operation.
Senior graduates offer a thank you speech to staff at Kicks Dance Center after the annual production on May 1. Kicks Dance Center, located off Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021.
Kicks Dance Center alumni dancer and Radio City Rockette, Marcella Kiernan, with studio owner Nancy Altieri. Kicks Dance Center, located off Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021.
Kicks Dance Center's annual production was held May 1, 2021. Kicks Dance Center, located off Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021.
Zita Carrano at 16 when she first took over the dance studio in Bridgeport. The studio has since moved to Shelton and her daughter and granddaughters run the operation. Kicks Dance Center, located off Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021.
SHELTON — Zita Carrano took over a dance studio in Bridgeport in the 1940s, a time when shows featured dancers in simple costumes, a silver tinsel-style backdrop and a live band.
Three quarters of a century later, Carrano’s studio — the former Zita Carrano Dance Studio now named Kicks Dance Center and run by the late owner’s daughter and granddaughters — uses lavish costumes and iPhones for musical accompaniment to create that “Broadway experience.”