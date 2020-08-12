Shelton summer concerts return with new venue

SHELTON — The city’s summer concert series returns Aug. 19.

There will be two shows this year with performances held at the Riverwalk on Canal Street.

Social distancing restrictions required the concerts to be moved from their usual location on the Huntington Green.

Backbeat will be performing Aug. 19, and Little Big Band will be on stage on Aug. 26. The concerts will run from 7 to 9 p.m. The rain date will be the following night for each show.

