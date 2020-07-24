Shelton superintendent to meet with parents, students on reopen plan

SHELTON — Interim Superintendent Beth Smith will be holding in-person meetings with students and parents next week to answer questions on the city’s fall school reopening plans.

The Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt the Shelton Public Schools Fall 2020 Reopen Plan which was submitted to the state Department of Education Friday as mandated by the governor’s office.

The adopted plan contains details for full reopening, a hybrid model and full closure with distance learning for all students. Smith said that adopting the plan Wednesday does not mean the board or administration has selected a specific plan as of yet.

Smith said she expects the state to offer guidance on the preferred option in early to mid-August. Details for all three plans can be found at http://www.sheltonpublicschools.org/covid19.

An in-person meeting with students to answer their questions will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Shelton High auditorium. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Smith will hold in-person meetings with parents on Tuesday evening in the Shelton High auditorium. Parents of children in grades pre-K to 6 will meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; grades 7 to 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Virtual meetings may be announced at a later date.

Smith will hold voluntary virtual and in-person meetings with staff to answer any question the week of July 27 to 31.

