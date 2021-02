SHELTON — Remote learning has put computer skills at the forefront of student education and one city teacher has earned national recognition for integrating a personalized learning program into her lesson plan.

Tina Taylor, a third grade teacher at Mohegan School, was named among the IXL Learning’s Elite 100, which recognizes the top 100 instructors out of 700,000 educators from around the world who use the program in their classrooms.

IXL Learning is the K-12 personalized learning program for math and language arts study used by 11 million students. The award was tied to usage during the 2019-20 academic year.

"The credit goes to my students,” Taylor said. “I am honored to have been recognized, but they are the ones that put in the hours working on their math skills.”

Taylor said she tends to use IXL for math work. She said students can work on different skills and at different grade levels.

“What they work on can be tailored to their specific needs and levels," Taylor said. “This makes the program something that everyone can use. Teachers can star skills so that when they log on, there are recommendations for them. I would star skills based on assessments and skills I noticed in class they need extra practice with. They get instant feedback on their answers and an explanation.”

Taylor said as students work, the program also generates recommendations — called a diagnostic — based on the work they are doing. Teachers can go on the program and get information on how long students were on and a breakdown of all of the questions they answered.

“I would use this information to uncover the areas I need to work on with kids,” Taylor said. “There is the ability to watch what kids are working on live as well.

“During remote learning, we have less time working with kids in small groups,” Taylor added. “I can look at their work on IXL and then ask students to join one-on-one meets to go over the skills they were struggling with.”

Taylor is moving from third grade teacher to math specialist next month. In her new role, she said she plans to continue to promote IXL practice as a supplement.

“The program does not replace a teacher and solid instruction,” Taylor said, “but what it does is give students extra practice on targeted skills that are meeting their specific needs and levels.”

IXL Learning recognized Taylor for her use of the program to reinforce concepts, identify areas for reteaching and ultimately personalize instruction for her students no matter where they were learning from, the company said.

“We know how hard all of our teachers and staff are working during this unprecedented time,” Shelton Superintendent Ken Saranich said. “It is great to have one of our own being recognized for such an honor as the elite 100 for educators."

Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, said after schools pivoted to a combination of remote and in-person learning, the Elite 100 reinvented instruction with IXL to improve student outcomes and empower classrooms to learn from anywhere.

Mishkin said many teachers used IXL for daily practice. Teachers also used IXL to identify struggling students and offer targeted intervention so that no child slipped through the cracks while away from the physical classroom, he said.

"This honor from IXL is a testament to (Taylor’s) dedication to ensuring her students grow academically,” Mohegan School Principal Darla Lussier said. “She is focused on targeting areas of weakness in students in order to provide them with meaningful instruction.

“Many of her students enjoy high academic growth and achievement as a result of her efforts,” Lussier added. “Through all the different learning models that the pandemic has dictated, she continues to provide engaging instruction. IXL assists her in targeting instruction in a remote and hybrid learning environment.”

To view the full list of this year’s Elite 100 winners, visit https://www.ixl.com/resources/elite-100.

