Nine teachers were honored during the Shelton public schools’ annual convocation Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Shelton Intermediate School.

The opening event featured speeches, including remarks from school Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet, and the honoring of Kim Atkinson, the district’s Teacher of the Year for the 2018-19 school year. Also honored were the top performing nontenured teachers.

Erynn Miller of Booth Hill School; Rebekah Kershaw of Elizabeth Shelton School; Jessica Young of Long Hill School; Nicole Smerekanciz of Sunnyside School; Frank Briganti and Katie Coe, both of Perry Hill School; Kyle Moran and Adam Rudman, both of Shelton Intermediate School; and Greg Kovach of Shelton High School all earned the Golden Apple honor.

Assistant Superintendent Ken Saranich said that since, being nontenured, these teachers are not eligible for the state’s Teacher of the Year process. The Golden Apple is a way to honor those teachers for their efforts during the school year.

