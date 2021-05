SHELTON — Siommara Hill has been named the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Youth of the Year.

Now she has earned the right to vie for the state crown on Thursday .

"I feel honored to represent my club, as they are always there for me,” Hill said. “It means so much that I have the opportunity to give back and share my story. I work really hard to stand up for what I believe in and the club always recognizes my strength and love for helping others.”

Now in its 74th year, the Youth of the Year program honors the nation’s most awe-inspiring young people.

The Youth of the Year title is a “prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle,” said Shaye Roscoe, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

“Siommara exemplifies all of the attributes that a Youth of the Year should exhibit,” Roscoe said. “We are so proud of her and could not have selected a better representative of our Boys and Girls Club.”

Hill came to the Boys and Girls Club as a 9 year old, according to Roscoe, weighed down with depression from an abusive home life.

“She walked through our doors instinctively retreating into herself for protection,” Roscoe added, “but found a genuine connection with a staff member who quickly became her mentor. Seven years later, Sio has become a young woman with a passion for advocating for others who now goes on to contend for the Connecticut Youth of the Year title.”

In preparation for the state competition, a panel of local community members met to interview Hill. Jimmy Tickey, district director for Congressman Jim Himes; Shelton school Superintendent Kenneth Saranich; Ansonia school Superintendent Joe DiBacco; Mark Goumas, recent Sikorsky retiree; Melissa Mongillo, Recruiting in Motion; and Mary Catherine Santa, Santa Family Foundation, spent an evening with Hill, reviewing everything from her public speaking skills and poise down to the grammar and presentation of her Youth of the Year candidate application.

Roscoe said if Hill is named Connecticut Youth of the Year, she will contend for the title of Northeast Region Youth of the Year, receiving $20,000 in college scholarships. Six finalists will then advance to Washington, D.C., in October to vie for the title of Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $50,000.

The Youth of the Year program is supported by Toyota and Mondelez.

For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit www.youthoftheyear.org. For more information about the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, visit www.BGC-LNV.org.