Shelton Intermediate School eighth grader Maja Shallow's art will be on display at a Norwich art gallery beginning this weekend.

One Shelton teenager’s creative vision will be on display at a Norwich art gallery beginning this weekend.

Shelton Intermediate School eighth grader Maja Shallow, a winner of several city art contests, is the featured artist at the Gallery at the Wauregan, 200 Main St., Norwich.

The opening reception of Shallow’s “life perspectives from the dymanic mind of a 13-year-old” is Friday, March 6, from 6 to 9 p.m.

“(Maja) is a very talented young artist with a unique creative vision,” said Maja’s mother, Chrissy.

Chrissy said that Maja is “a humble kid who is passionate about her work.” She added that living in Asia for five years helped influence her daughter’s work.

Gallery at the Wauregan is a nonprofit, independent art gallery that invites all artists, of all ages and media, to participate in monthly shows.

