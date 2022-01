SHELTON — City officials will be distributing 2,500 COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits Sunday.

The city was to receive more than 8,000 kits last week, but shipping delays forced cancellation of a distribution last week. The city was able to get the test kits Sunday morning.

City Emergency Management Director Michael Maglione said Shelton has received 2,500 COVID-19 kits — each containing two tests — which will be distributed, on a first-come, first-serve basis, Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at Shelton High School.

“The purpose of this distribution is to provide test kits to be used this week to reduce the spread of the Omicron virus and to supplement existing testing,” Maglione said. “The primary focus is for residents who have a known exposure or are symptomatic and are unable to find another test.”

Maglione said the limit is two test kits per vehicle. A resident ID is required. Entrance to the high school will only be from North Constitution Boulevard. The high school Meadow Street entrance will be closed to all vehicular traffic.

Maglione said the city will also be distributing N95 masks.

