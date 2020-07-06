Shelton to hold fireworks Wednesday

SHELTON — The city will host its annual fireworks show Wednesday.

The Shelton fireworks display is normally held July 3, but the pandemic forced postponement of the annual Fourth of July celebration.

“I feel there is no reason we couldn’t do this for everyone,” said Mayor Mark Lauretti, adding that he felt comfortable scheduling the event since coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline and the state has not experienced huge numbers of positive cases in recent weeks.

City officials are urging residents to wear masks and remain socially distant. Lauretti said no spectators will be allowed on the lawn area at the Riverwalk. People will not be allowed on Canal Street or around the Farmer’s Market building during the fireworks.

“The fireworks represent the Fourth of July here. It’s a celebration, and hopefully this will give people that chance to celebrate,” added Lauretti.

The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at the Riverwalk on Canal Street — only hours after the Shelton High School holds its graduation ceremonies in the high school parking lot. The rain date for the fireworks will be Thursday.

Public Safety and Emergency Management Director Michael Maglione said residents should continue to follow safety protocols — specifically wearing face masks and maintaining social distance protocols. Residents can watch wherever there are sidewalks, and Maglione said there are numerous locations for good viewing.

“We just want to reinforce the safety protocols,” said Maglione. “Please protect yourself, and enjoy the show.”

Emergency services personnel will be distributing face masks at the event.

“Our crews always have additional surgical masks and offer them to the public if we observe someone in close proximity of people not wearing a mask,” said Echo Hose Ambulance Assistant Chief Joe Laucella. “We strongly encourage all guests to practice social distancing and come to all community events wearing a mask. If someone forgets, or loses their mask, we will be provide them with one.”

