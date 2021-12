3 1 of 3 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





The city will be ringing in 2022 with a bang. Actually, lots of them.

Mayor Mark Lauretti has announced that the city will host a New Year’s Eve fireworks display for the second consecutive year. The event will be Dec. 31 and begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk at Veterans Park on Canal Street. The fireworks will begin at 8 p.m.