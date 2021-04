Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON — The city will host the annual Independence Day Derby-Shelton celebration with fireworks and a concert — all in front of a live audience.

City Parks and Recreation Director Ron Herrick said the event will be July 2, with the rain date planned for July 3. Herrick said the city is planning on a concert and spectators but will have to see what restrictions the state has in place at the time.