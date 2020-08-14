Shelton to offer curbside storm debris pickup beginning next week

Tropical Storm Isaisis ravaged the state Aug. 4, knocking down trees, power lines and leaving thousands without power. Tropical Storm Isaisis ravaged the state Aug. 4, knocking down trees, power lines and leaving thousands without power. Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton to offer curbside storm debris pickup beginning next week 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The city will be picking up homeowners’ debris from Tropical Storm Isaias beginning next week.

City officials are asking residents to dispose of brush themselves, if possible. The Shelton Transfer Station, m866 River Road, is open from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is free to all Shelton residents.

For those residents who require assistance, Public Works employees will be picking up only brush resulting from the tropical storm beginning the week of Aug. 17.

The following restrictions must be adhered to:

Items must be placed neatly curbside, employees will not enter anyone’s property.

Brush must be placed with butt end facing the street, and be no longer than 6 feet in length.

Limbs must be no larger than 12 inches in diameter and 6 feet in length.

No stumps will be picked up.

Those who do not adhere to the restrictions will not have the debris removed.

Residents are asked to call the Public Works Department at 203-924-9277 when their brush is at the curb.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com