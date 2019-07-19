Shelton to open cooling centers this weekend

Faced with high humidity and temperatures expected to soar into the upper 90s, the city of Shelton is opening four cooling centers this weekend.

To aid those residents in need, the city will have the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler Road, open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street, open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St., and Huntington Branch Library, 41 Church St., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service says extreme heat can cause illness and death among the at-risk population who cannot stay cool. The excessive heat may quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke, illness and death.

Connecticut is presently under an excessive heat warning. Today, it will feel like 95 to 104 degrees, and, on Saturday, it is expected to be even warmer. The warning is in effect from noon Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday.

To make matters worse, there is also an air quality alert because ozone levels are expected to rise.

The NWS says “air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and especially the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.”

Just before 5 a.m. Friday, temperatures were 65 degrees in Oxford, 68 in Danbury and 70 in Bridgeport, New Haven and Middletown. Humidity levels were low along the shoreline, but as high as 97 percent inland.

Tempertures and humidity will steadily rise throughout the day with a peak heat index of 98 degrees around 4 p.m., according the the NWS hourly forecast.

On Saturday, it will feel like 93 degrees at 10 a.m. Highest heat indexes between 102 and 105 degrees are expected between 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday.