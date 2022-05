SHELTON — The New Haven Symphony Orchestra (NHSO) and Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo are joining forces for a series of free, outdoor events - and Shelton will be one of the beneficiaries of this team up.

The Family Series - which will be visiting schools, libraries, and parks across southern Connecticut this spring - is designed for children ages 3 to 9 and will feature the NHSO brass quintet and a showing of live animals and animal artifacts from Beardsley Zoo.

“After a two-year hiatus, we are excited to bring our free Family Series back to the communities that we serve this year,” said NHSO Education Director Caitlin Daly-Gonzales. “These concerts will be a great way for our youngest audience members to connect music with familiar stories and animals.”

The Shelton event will be held June 18 and presented in partnership with Plumb Memorial Library. The concert will begin at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Canal Street East.

“New Haven Symphony Orchestra Family Concerts are the perfect opportunity to introduce a child to the magic of live music,” said NHSO Chief Executive Officer Elaine C. Carroll.

“These short, interactive programs are designed for youngsters and our partnership with the Beardsley Zoo adds the excitement of live animals to the concerts,” Carroll added. “Young children plus live music always equals a joyful afternoon.”

The NHSO Brass Quintet will perform “Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, excerpts from Camille Saint-Saëns’ The Carnival of the Animals, and The Race by Gwyneth Walker. Members of the Beardsley Zoo staff will introduce the audience to animals in between musical numbers to encourage children to connect what they learn to the music they hear. Each event will be approximately one hour.

Detailed information about each performance, including rain dates for certain performances, can be found at NewHavenSymphony.org.

"We are beyond pleased to once again partner with our friends at The New Haven Symphony Orchestra to bring the arts and sciences together in stellar performance,” said Jim Knox, Curator of Education at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo.

“Our collaboration is like no other--weaving stories of animals set to music,” Knox added. “The New Haven Symphony Orchestra and Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo--making music come alive.”

Audience members will not need to wear masks or provide proof of vaccination for these performances.

The Family Series is sponsored by The Helen Roberts Trust; Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts; and Pitney Bowes.

