Shelton traffic stop leads to drugs and gun charges

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Seymour man Monday for being a felon in possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Police Detective Richard Bango said that officers stopped a vehicle blew through a red light on Bridgeport Avenue. Upon stopping the vehicle, Police Officer John Kekac discovered the vehicle was not registered or insured and the operator, 35-year-old Ramon Capacete, did not possesses a driver’s license.

“K-9 Officer Loris arrived on scene and after a K-9 narcotics search, they discovered 33 grams of cocaine and 5.5 grams of marijuana,” said Bango. “The search of the vehicle also yielded an unlicensed loaded semi-automatic 380 pistol. Capacete is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.”

Bango said Capacete was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession with intent to sell, illegal possession of narcotics, and various motor vehicle charges.

Capacete was held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior court Tuesday.

