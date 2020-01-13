  • The Shelton Trails Committee will host a winter hike on Sunday, Jan. 19, on Nells Rock Trail. Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

    Photo: Contributed Photo
The Shelton Trails Committee will host a winter hike on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. Those attending can meet at the parking lot at the Nells Rock Trailhead (across from L’Hermitage condominiums), gps 160 Nells Rock Road.

The trail is relatively flat and easy, though not stroller-friendly. Distance will depend on trail conditions. Children and leashed dogs are welcome. If weather is questionable, check the Shelton Trails blog at sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com/p/work-part.html for updates. For other questions, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.

To receive email notifications of future Shelton Trails Committee events, send your email address to sheltontrailscommittee@gmail.com.