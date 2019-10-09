Shelton trails work party Oct. 12

The Shelton Trails Committee is holding a work party on Saturday, Oct. 12. Volunteers will meet at the dog park at 8:30 a.m.

It is time for some fall cleanup on the Rec Path, and the Shelton Trails Committee is organizing a work party for Saturday, Oct. 12. Volunteers will cut back overgrowth and clear clogged drains before even more leaves fall.

Those wishing to volunteer should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Dog Park parking lot (GPS address 316 Nells Rock Road). If there are enough volunteers, committee members plan to spread out along the Rec Path from there. Volunteers should bring sturdy work gloves and water. There will be a variety of work tools, but volunteers can bring their own.

If weather is questionable, check the Shelton Trails Blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.