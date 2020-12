Contributed photo /

SHELTON — The city’s Trail Committee will be holding a work party on Dec. 12 along the Rec Path, where it meets Turkey Trot and Paugussett trails.

Those planning to attend should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Rec Path kiosk on Constitution Boulevard North (GPS 676 Constitution Boulevard North). There is parking for a few cars at the kiosk and more across the street at Shelton Intermediate School.