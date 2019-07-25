Shelton travel baseball to hold evaluations

Shelton SIEGE travel baseball will be holding fall evaluations.

Shelton SIEGE travel baseball will be holding evaluations for the fall season on Monday, July 29, or Monday, Aug. 5, at Shelton Intermediate School baseball field.

SIEGE travel baseball is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide the best available baseball training, facilities and competition for our players in the town of Shelton. The organization’s goal is to supplement and enhance the Little League and Babe Ruth organizations.

For more information, visit SheltonTravelBaseball.com or like the organization on Facebook @SheltonTravelBaseball.