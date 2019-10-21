https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-treasurer-candidate-Raymond-O-Leary-14549117.php
Shelton treasurer candidate: Raymond O’Leary
Raymond O’Leary
Republican
Treasurer
Shelton
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: Co-Owner Hubbell Farm/Founder & President of Growth Services Group a Financial Management Services Co.
Education: CROFT/Waterbury; Attended Post Junior College;
The most important issue in this election: Continued stable taxes and growth
Family: Linda Hooper, wife and partner for more than 40 years, two daughters and five grandchildren.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: City of Shelton Ethics Committee; BOE Finance Committee chair; BOE vice chairman and BOE chairman; current city treasurer. Groups - Past United Way Corps Division in Waterbury, Boys & Girls Club of Naugatuck Valley corporator and current treasurer of the Shelton Farmers Market.
