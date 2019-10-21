Shelton treasurer candidate: Raymond O’Leary

Raymond O’Leary

Republican

Treasurer

Shelton

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: Co-Owner Hubbell Farm/Founder & President of Growth Services Group a Financial Management Services Co.

Education: CROFT/Waterbury; Attended Post Junior College;

The most important issue in this election: Continued stable taxes and growth

Family: Linda Hooper, wife and partner for more than 40 years, two daughters and five grandchildren.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: City of Shelton Ethics Committee; BOE Finance Committee chair; BOE vice chairman and BOE chairman; current city treasurer. Groups - Past United Way Corps Division in Waterbury, Boys & Girls Club of Naugatuck Valley corporator and current treasurer of the Shelton Farmers Market.