Shelton treasurer candidate: Robert Lally

Robert Lally

Democrat

City treasurer

Shelton

Incumbent: No

Lally is married with two children and three grandchildren. He has lived in Shelton for more than 50 years. He is a Navy veteran. Lally graduated from Quinnipiac University with a B.S. degree in business management. Lally was COO of F.A.S. International and was owner of Huntington Hardware and Huntington Rental Center.

Lally served two terms on the Board of Apportionment & Taxation and two terms as an Alderman representing Ward One. He served on the Charter Revision Commission and ran for mayor. Currently, Lally is deputy registrar of voters. In his spare time, he is on the board of St. Vincent De Paul Helping Hands of the Valley.