Shelton turns to technology to alleviate school bus complaints

SHELTON — School and bus company staffers are beginning training on new software which, when implemented early next year, officials believe will alleviate parents’ concerns about student transportation.
Board of Education Vice Chair James Orazietti, at the board’s meeting Wednesday, said that staffers will begin training on the Traversa student transportation software on Sept. 28 at the district’s central office. The technology upgrade, which will be implemented in January, has been in the works since July, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti.