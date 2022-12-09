Shelton Teamsters head appeals to aldermen in contract impasse

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — Teamsters Local 145, amid what has been more than four years of contract negotiations with the city, is now appealing to the Board of Aldermen for help reaching a resolution.
Dennis Novak, secretary, treasurer and principal officer of Teamsters Local 145, which represents municipal workers in the city’s highway and bridges department, made his plea to the aldermen during the board's meeting Thursday. Also voicing support for the union was the Shelton Democratic Town Committee.