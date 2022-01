SHELTON — At-home COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks are a phone call away for home-bound and vulnerable residents.

City Emergency Management Director Michael Maglione said the city has set up a phone number — 203-924-3029 — for those residents at risk and home bound to call and leave a message requesting a test kit or mask. The service is only available for Shelton residents.

Maglione said those residents should leave a message with the name, address and phone number. Maglione said a COVID at-home test kit consisting of two tests plus two masks will be delivered within three days of the call.

The city also asks anyone who may know someone who does not have internet capability or are unable to use a computer to share the federal phone number, 800-232-0233, to request four free COVID at-home test kits.

The city has already distributed more than 9,000 test kits and masks to residents at three separate giveaways earlier this month.

“The purpose of this distribution is to provide test kits to be used this week to reduce the spread of the omicron virus and to supplement existing testing,” Maglione said. “The primary focus is for residents who have a known exposure or are symptomatic and are unable to find another test.”

