SHELTON — City roads will be getting a makeover in the coming weeks.

The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved spending $1.5 million on road repairs. The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan.

Mayor Mark Lauretti asked Aldermen Street Committee Chair Eric McPherson to bring all necessary departments together to form a list of roads that require work.

Lauretti said the spending follows state and federal guidelines for use of the relief money. He said the city received some $6 million already and another $6 million is expected for next year. He added that with those funds, more road work spending requests should be expected in the near future.

The aldermen also approved purchase of a pole vault pit for the high school.

The pole vault pit — which is a series of oversized pads that fit together to create a landing area for pole vault jumps — comes at a cost of $20,275.

Lauretti said that the city chose to cover this school expense — instead of having it placed in the Board of Education’s capital budget — as a capital item. He also told the aldermen to expect four to five more school requests in the coming weeks.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com