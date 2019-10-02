Shelton vets honored during RTC party

The Shelton Republican Town Committee held its annual picnic at the American Legion Post #16 on Sunday, and as part of the festivities took time to honor (rear, from left) Joseph DeFilippo, Geno Bonitanibus, (front, from left) Steve Chuckta, Sr., and Roy Glover.

The Shelton Republican Town Committee held its annual picnic at the American Legion Post #16 on Sunday, Sept. 29, and as part of the festivities took time to honor (rear, from left) Joseph DeFilippo, Geno Bonitanibus, (front, from left) Steve Chuckta, Sr., and Roy Glover — all older than 90 and military veterans. DeFilippo and Glover both served in combat during World War II in the Navy and Marines, respectively, while Chuckta and Bonitatibus served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.